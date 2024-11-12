Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Government denies secret deal between Thaksin and Hun Sen

November 12, 2024_ The Thai government has rejected claims that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra reached a secret deal with Cambodian Prime...

12 novembre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 12, 2024_ The Thai government has rejected claims that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra reached a secret deal with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen over the development of disputed maritime areas in the Gulf of Thailand. Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said there was no secret deal, stressing that Thaksin had no official role to negotiate. The government's statements are aimed at clarifying the situation and maintaining transparency in relations with Cambodia. The issue of disputed maritime areas is a sensitive issue for Thailand, which has historically had complex relations with its neighbors. The news was reported by Bangkok Post. Thailand and Cambodia share a long history of political and territorial interactions, making such claims particularly significant in the context of bilateral relations.

