Thailand: Government does not change cabinet composition despite difficulties

06 August 2024_ The Thai government has decided not to make changes to the composition of the cabinet, despite current challenges and political pressures. The prime minister said the government would continue to work with the current team to address outstanding issues. This decision was made in a context of growing political instability and calls for reform. The situation remains complex, with the government seeking to maintain stability in a time of uncertainty. The Daily News reports it. Thailand, a Southeast Asian country, is undergoing a political transition, with a focus on economic and social reforms.