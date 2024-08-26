Thailand: Government ensures relief and monitoring for Nan floods

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
26 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
August 25, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister Phumitham Wechayachai visited Nan province to monitor the flood situation and distribute aid to affected families. During the visit, he reassured the population that authorities are working to prevent alarmism and confirmed that the floods will not reach Bangkok. Phumitham also stressed the importance of clear communication between government agencies to ensure that citizens receive accurate information. This news is reported by mgronline.com. The Thai government is addressing the challenges of climate change and has promised to improve water management to prevent future disasters.

