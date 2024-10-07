Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Government increases water management budget in response to floods, droughts

07 October 2024_ The Thai government has announced a significant increase in its water management budget in response to severe floods and droughts in...

Thailand: Government increases water management budget in response to floods, droughts
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 October 2024_ The Thai government has announced a significant increase in its water management budget in response to severe floods and droughts in the country. For fiscal year 2567, more than 119 billion baht has been allocated for projects to improve water management during the rainy season and secure reserves for the dry season. In addition, for fiscal year 2568, the planned budget is 131 billion baht, aimed at addressing water emergencies and supporting local communities. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The government is also planning investments to stimulate the economy by repairing infrastructure damaged by recent natural disasters.

