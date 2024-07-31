Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Thailand: Government intervention for the homeless in Bangkok

31 July 2024_ Authorities from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) have intervened to offer assistance to people using a...

31 July 2024_ Authorities from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) have intervened to offer assistance to people using a bus stop as a temporary shelter in Bangkok. In collaboration with a team from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the ministry is looking for a more suitable place for the homeless. MSDHS Minister Warun Silpa-archa said the ministry is working closely with the BMA to address this issue. Many homeless people were unaware of the possibility of receiving government help. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. The initiative aims to improve the living conditions of the homeless, a growing problem in urban areas of the Thai capital.

