Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:18
Thailand: Government launches 10,000 baht digital wallet program to stimulate economy

Thailand: Government launches 10,000 baht digital wallet program to stimulate economy

07 August 2024_

Thailand: Government launches 10,000 baht digital wallet program to stimulate economy
07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
07 August 2024_ Thailand's Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, announced the Senate's approval of a supplementary budget of 122 billion baht for the digital wallet program, which provides for the disbursement of 10,000 baht to citizens. The government aims to implement the program by November 2024, with the aim of stimulating the economy and supporting local traders. Srettha underlined the importance of ensuring the transparency and security of the system, addressing concerns regarding cash conversion for small shops. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์, highlighting the government's commitment to solving the problems related to the implementation of the program. Additionally, the government is preparing a welcome for Thailand's Olympic athlete, Kulwut Wititsan, who recently won a silver medal.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
software program commitment to solving Thailand's Prime Minister
in Evidenza