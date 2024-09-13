Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Government launches 10 new economic policies to boost growth

September 13, 2024_ The Thai government has announced the implementation of ten new economic policies to boost the country's growth. These policies...

Thailand: Government launches 10 new economic policies to boost growth
13 settembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
September 13, 2024_ The Thai government has announced the implementation of ten new economic policies to boost the country's growth. These policies focus on four sources of financing, including issuing government bonds and selling shares of companies held by the Ministry of Finance. The initiative aims to strengthen the economy through strategic investments and the use of recovery funds. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The policies are part of a broader plan to modernize the Thai economy and address current economic challenges.

