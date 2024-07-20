Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Government launches 10 projects to celebrate the King's 72nd birthday
20 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
July 20, 2024_ Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced ten special projects to mark King Maha Vajiralongkorn's 72nd birthday. The projects, which include initiatives for water management, reforestation and improved living conditions, aim to honor the King and improve the quality of life of citizens. Key initiatives include the distribution of 72,000 hectares of agricultural land and the planting of 72 million trees. As reported by khaosod.co.th, the projects will be completed by 2027. The government has invited the population to actively participate in these initiatives to ensure the success and sustainability of the projects.

