Thailand: Government launches 145 billion baht economic stimulus plan

September 18, 2024_ The Thai government, led by Phaethongthan Shinawatra, has announced an economic stimulus plan that includes an initial investment of 145.552 billion baht to promote consumption and investment. This plan includes an increase in the budget for 2024, with a special focus on measures for people with disabilities, who will receive 21.4 million baht. The initiative aims to revive the national economy, which has been hit by the pandemic and other economic challenges. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The Thai government is trying to address economic difficulties and improve the well-being of citizens through strategic investments and support measures.