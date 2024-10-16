Thailand: Government launches aid package for flood victims

October 15, 2024_ The Thai government has announced a comprehensive package of measures to support people and businesses affected by the recent floods in over 50 provinces. The measures include tax exemptions, low-interest loans, and debt suspensions to ease economic hardship. In addition, the government has already approved a 9,000 baht aid package for each affected household and is working to restore livelihoods and economic activity. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The floods have caused significant damage in several areas, requiring urgent intervention to ensure the recovery of local communities.