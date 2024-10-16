Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: Government launches aid package for flood victims
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
October 15, 2024_ The Thai government has announced a comprehensive package of measures to support people and businesses affected by the recent floods in over 50 provinces. The measures include tax exemptions, low-interest loans, and debt suspensions to ease economic hardship. In addition, the government has already approved a 9,000 baht aid package for each affected household and is working to restore livelihoods and economic activity. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The floods have caused significant damage in several areas, requiring urgent intervention to ensure the recovery of local communities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
aid package Plastic Leaded Chip Carrier package cent
