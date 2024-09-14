Thailand: Government launches cash aid program to stimulate economy

September 14, 2024_ The Thai government will distribute 10,000 baht cash assistance to 14.5 million people on September 25, as part of the first phase of the digital wallet program. However, the second phase of the program may be delayed from the end of this year to next year. This initiative was discussed during the government policy statement in parliament as an urgent measure to stimulate the struggling economy. Acting Finance Minister Pichai Naripthaphan stressed the importance of using the funds to support the local economy, the Bangkok Post reported. The government is also prioritizing infrastructure development projects to ensure long-term sustainable economic growth.