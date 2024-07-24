Thailand: Government launches digital cash distribution program for citizens

July 24, 2024_ The Thai government plans to distribute digital cash to citizens starting in October. Preparations are underway to develop a payment platform and to enable registration via the government application 'กระเป๋าเงินดิจิทัล' (digital wallet). This program aims to facilitate access to digital funds and modernize the payment system in the country. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The initiative represents a significant step towards the adoption of innovative financial technologies in Thailand, a country known for its increasing digitalisation.