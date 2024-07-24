Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Government launches digital cash distribution program for citizens

July 24, 2024_ The Thai government plans to distribute digital cash to citizens starting in October. Preparations are underway to develop a payment...

Thailand: Government launches digital cash distribution program for citizens
24 luglio 2024 | 13.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 24, 2024_ The Thai government plans to distribute digital cash to citizens starting in October. Preparations are underway to develop a payment platform and to enable registration via the government application 'กระเป๋าเงินดิจิทัล' (digital wallet). This program aims to facilitate access to digital funds and modernize the payment system in the country. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The initiative represents a significant step towards the adoption of innovative financial technologies in Thailand, a country known for its increasing digitalisation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This program aims program software contante
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza