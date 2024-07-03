Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Government launches urgent measures against drug problem

3 July 2024_ The Thai government has announced eight urgent measures to combat the country's drug problem, with a three-month action plan. Interior...

03 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
3 July 2024_ The Thai government has announced eight urgent measures to combat the country's drug problem, with a three-month action plan. Interior Minister Suttipong Juljarern said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had designated the issue as a national priority, instructing the Interior Ministry to coordinate efforts with other government agencies. Measures include research and monitoring of drug users and traffickers, promoting public awareness and collaboration with local communities. The plan also includes the repression of traffickers and the treatment of drug addicts, with the aim of achieving concrete results within 90 days. This is reported by khaosod.co.th. Local authorities have been instructed to implement these measures and report progress by July 20.

