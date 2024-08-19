Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:15
Thailand: Government looks to digitalization to boost economy

August 19, 2024_ Thailand's Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha has announced a plan for the country's economic recovery, focusing on...

19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 19, 2024_ Thailand's Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha has announced a plan for the country's economic recovery, focusing on digitalization and the development of digital skills among the population. This initiative aims to stimulate economic growth through the adoption of digital technologies and innovation. The government intends to invest in training programs to improve citizens' digital skills, making them more competitive in the job market. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The initiative comes in a context of increasing global digitalization, with the aim of positioning Thailand as a technology hub in the region.

