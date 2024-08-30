Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 11:35
Thailand: Government monitors prices after floods

August 30, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced that despite the drop in water levels in some areas, the government will...

30 agosto 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 30, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced that despite the drop in water levels in some areas, the government will continue to monitor the prices of essential goods to prevent speculation. Local authorities have been instructed to closely monitor the situation until normalcy is restored. In addition, the Ministry of Labor has issued a notice to employers, asking them to support employees affected by the floods. Citizens can report improper behavior by traders through a dedicated hotline. The source of this information is prd.go.th. The Thai government is committed to ensuring the well-being of the population during this difficult emergency phase.

