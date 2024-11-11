Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Thailand: Government prepares for peak season tourist arrival

November 11, 2024_ Thailand's Prime Minister Ms. Phaethongthan Shinawatra has called on officials to ensure preparation for the arrival of tourists...

Thailand: Government prepares for peak season tourist arrival
11 novembre 2024 | 13.10
Redazione Adnkronos
November 11, 2024_ Thailand's Prime Minister Ms. Phaethongthan Shinawatra has called on officials to ensure preparation for the arrival of tourists during the peak season, stressing the importance of speedy check-in to avoid compromising visitors' plans. She also expressed satisfaction with the 140 percent increase in Indian tourists, while there was a slight decrease in Chinese tourists. The PM highlighted the need to ensure safety and cleanliness at tourist sites to make visitors feel safe. This was reported by thairath.co.th. The PM is expected to attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, from November 10 to 18.

