Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:33
Thailand: Government prepares to appoint new deputy speaker of House of Representatives

09 August 2024_ The Thai government is set to appoint a new vice president of the House of Representatives, after the removal of a previous member...

09 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
09 August 2024_ The Thai government is set to appoint a new vice president of the House of Representatives, after the removal of a previous member due to a ruling by the Constitutional Court. The chairman of the governing parties' coordination committee confirmed that the appointment will take place on 14 August 2024, stressing that the new vice president must come exclusively from the government bloc. The prime minister also visited Phuket to discuss environmental and security issues, highlighting the importance of marine resource management and landslide prevention. The news was reported by naewna.com. The appointment of the new vice president is crucial for the functioning of the government, especially in a period of political transition after the recent ruling that led to the dissolution of the opposition party.

