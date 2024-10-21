Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: Government Promotes Esports Industry with Global Investment

October 21, 2024

Thailand: Government Promotes Esports Industry with Global Investment
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 21, 2024_ The Thai government plans to boost the esports industry by collaborating with leading global companies to improve the country's digital infrastructure. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Jantararuangtong announced these initiatives during the Thailand Game Show 2024, held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. Prasert stressed that the esports industry is set to grow rapidly in the coming years, highlighting the importance of strategic investments. The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) and the Digital Sandbox Institute are involved in the project, which aims to position Thailand as an esports hub in the region. The news is reported by the Bangkok Post. The event was attended by key figures in the industry, underlining the government's commitment to supporting innovation and economic growth through digital.

© Copyright Adnkronos
as an esports hub investimento investment news
in Evidenza