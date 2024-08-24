Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Thailand: Government proposes 10,000 baht financial aid for vulnerable groups

August 24, 2024_ Thailand's Prime Minister Ms. Phaethongthan Shinawatra has opened a forum to hear the views of the private sector on the proposal to...

24 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 24, 2024_ Thailand's Prime Minister Ms. Phaethongthan Shinawatra has opened a forum to hear the views of the private sector on the proposal to distribute 10,000 baht in cash to 14.5 million vulnerable people. This initiative is part of a package of economic measures to stimulate growth and support groups most affected by the economic crisis. During the meeting, representatives of chambers of commerce and industry presented several proposals to improve the country's economic situation. This was reported by naewna.com. The Thai government is trying to address current economic challenges, including competition from low-cost products from China.

