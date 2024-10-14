Thailand: Government proposes 3.2 billion baht budget for post-flood recovery

October 14, 2024_ Thailand's Ministry of Agriculture has submitted a recovery plan for farmers affected by the recent floods, requesting a budget of 3.2 billion baht. The proposal includes 2.5 billion baht to offset production costs and support damaged farming areas. Currently, 52 provinces have been affected, with 23 provinces still struggling and 28 provinces having resumed normalcy. The plan will be submitted to the Cabinet on October 15, 2024, as reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The Ministry of Agriculture is working with other agencies to speed up damage investigations and ensure timely support for farmers.