Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Government proposes 3.2 billion baht budget for post-flood recovery

October 14, 2024_ Thailand's Ministry of Agriculture has submitted a recovery plan for farmers affected by the recent floods, requesting a budget of...

Thailand: Government proposes 3.2 billion baht budget for post-flood recovery
14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 14, 2024_ Thailand's Ministry of Agriculture has submitted a recovery plan for farmers affected by the recent floods, requesting a budget of 3.2 billion baht. The proposal includes 2.5 billion baht to offset production costs and support damaged farming areas. Currently, 52 provinces have been affected, with 23 provinces still struggling and 28 provinces having resumed normalcy. The plan will be submitted to the Cabinet on October 15, 2024, as reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The Ministry of Agriculture is working with other agencies to speed up damage investigations and ensure timely support for farmers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
recovery plan ripresa economica billion baht recovery
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza