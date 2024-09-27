Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Thailand: Government proposes new carbon tax for 2027

27 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
September 27, 2024_ Thailand's Ministry of Finance is preparing a proposal to introduce a carbon tax, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the country. The bill is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet by the end of the year, with implementation scheduled for 2027. In addition, a progressive tax on batteries is planned to be introduced, in line with the goals of Thailand's 'Road to Net Zero' plan. This initiative aims to ensure that industries contribute to the fight against climate change. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. Thailand has already announced its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions at international events, seeking to align with global regulations.

