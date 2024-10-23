Thailand: Government reassures on credit stability despite rising public debt

October 22, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Pichai Chunhawan expressed confidence that Thailand will not suffer a credit rating downgrade due to continued economic growth and political stability. He stressed the importance of government continuity to attract investment, noting that Thailand is not inferior to Malaysia in terms of investment opportunities. Despite the current budget deficit, the government plans to achieve a long-term balance, while public debt is mainly supported by domestic borrowing. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The government is also planning infrastructure projects, such as the construction of a high-speed rail line, to further stimulate the economy and create jobs.