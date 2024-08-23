Thailand: Government reassures on flood management in North

August 23, 2024_ The Thai government has assured that flooding in the North will not have a significant impact on Bangkok, thanks to close monitoring of the situation. Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said that authorities are mobilizing additional resources to support communities at risk. Relevant agencies, including the Meteorological Department and the Royal Irrigation Department, have been instructed to closely monitor water levels and weather anomalies. The water level in the Chao Phraya River, which flows through Bangkok, is currently manageable and has not reached critical levels as in 2011, the Bangkok Post reported. The government is committed to ensuring the availability of food and medical supplies in the affected areas.