Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Government reassures on flood management in North

August 23, 2024_ The Thai government has assured that flooding in the North will not have a significant impact on Bangkok, thanks to close monitoring...

Thailand: Government reassures on flood management in North
23 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 23, 2024_ The Thai government has assured that flooding in the North will not have a significant impact on Bangkok, thanks to close monitoring of the situation. Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said that authorities are mobilizing additional resources to support communities at risk. Relevant agencies, including the Meteorological Department and the Royal Irrigation Department, have been instructed to closely monitor water levels and weather anomalies. The water level in the Chao Phraya River, which flows through Bangkok, is currently manageable and has not reached critical levels as in 2011, the Bangkok Post reported. The government is committed to ensuring the availability of food and medical supplies in the affected areas.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Bangkok water water level in the Chao Phraya River flooding
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza