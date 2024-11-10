Thailand: Government reassures sovereignty over 2001 deal with Cambodia

09 November 2024_ The Thai government has reiterated that the 2001 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cambodia is a mechanism to protect national interests. The authorities stressed that Thailand has exclusive sovereignty over its territorial waters. This statement comes amid concerns over maritime resource management and national security. The government has urged people not to be alarmed and to view the agreement as a guarantee for the protection of Thai interests. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. Cambodia is Thailand's southeast neighbor, and the 2001 agreement covers issues of maritime delimitation and cooperation between the two states.