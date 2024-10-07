Thailand: Government rejects threats of protests against its policies

07 October 2024_ The Thai government has rejected threats of protests against its policies, saying it will not give in to outside pressure. Somkid Chueakong, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs, said there is no need to prepare for anti-government demonstrations and called on critics to submit petitions. His comments were in response to threats of protests from Sondhi Limthongkul and Jatuporn Prompan, former leaders of protest movements. Somkid also made it clear that the government is open to dialogue and is not afraid of demonstrations, as reported by Bangkok Post. Sondhi Limthongkul is known for leading protests against former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, while Jatuporn Prompan is a former leader of the UDD movement, both of whom are significant figures in Thai politics.