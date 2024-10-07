Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Government rejects threats of protests against its policies

07 October 2024_ The Thai government has rejected threats of protests against its policies, saying it will not give in to outside pressure. Somkid...

Thailand: Government rejects threats of protests against its policies
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 October 2024_ The Thai government has rejected threats of protests against its policies, saying it will not give in to outside pressure. Somkid Chueakong, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs, said there is no need to prepare for anti-government demonstrations and called on critics to submit petitions. His comments were in response to threats of protests from Sondhi Limthongkul and Jatuporn Prompan, former leaders of protest movements. Somkid also made it clear that the government is open to dialogue and is not afraid of demonstrations, as reported by Bangkok Post. Sondhi Limthongkul is known for leading protests against former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, while Jatuporn Prompan is a former leader of the UDD movement, both of whom are significant figures in Thai politics.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
it saying it will .it policies
Vedi anche
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza