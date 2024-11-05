Thailand: Government secures sovereignty over Koh Kut, clarifies MOU 44 with Cambodia

November 5, 2024_ Thai Prime Minister Phaethongthan Shinawatra has confirmed that the government does not intend to give up even an inch of territory, in response to concerns over Koh Kut island and MOU 44 with Cambodia. During a meeting with coalition party leaders, she stressed that the MOU only concerns maritime delimitation issues and does not involve the transfer of land. The PM also announced the creation of a new committee to continue negotiations with Cambodia, calling for not politicizing the issue. The news was reported by thairath.co.th, highlighting the importance of stability in relations between the two countries. Koh Kut is a Thai island located in the Gulf of Thailand, known for its beaches and natural beauty.