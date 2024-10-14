Thailand: Government seeks to speed up constitutional reform despite difficulties

October 14, 2024_ Pheu Thai Party is trying to ensure that the constitutional reform is completed by the end of the current government's term, despite concerns about delays. Party Secretary Sruang Wong said they are doing everything they can to meet the deadlines and get the referendum bill passed. However, there are signs of resistance from coalition parties, calling for a more cautious approach. The source of this information is thairath.co.th. The situation is complex, as the government must balance the needs of different parties involved to avoid conflict and ensure an effective reform process.