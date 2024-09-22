Thailand: Government speeds up aid for flood victims in Chiang Rai

September 22, 2024_ The Thai government, led by Prime Minister Phaethongthan Shinawatra, is stepping up efforts to provide assistance to those affected by the recent floods in Chiang Rai province. During a visit to the military airport, relief supplies and cleaning equipment were delivered, with the aim of restoring the situation in the affected areas. The premier stressed the importance of quickly removing the mud and ensuring water drainage, while a meeting with provincial governors is planned to discuss compensation arrangements. This was reported by matichon.co.th. The government has also initiated measures to control the prices of goods and prevent speculation during this crisis.