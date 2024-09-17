Thailand: Government speeds up compensation for Chiang Rai flood victims

September 17, 2024_ Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has promised to speed up compensation payments to flood victims in Chiang Rai and establish a new emergency warning system. At the inaugural meeting of the Flood, Storm and Landslide Crisis Management Committee, he stressed that current compensation payments do not reflect the damage suffered. In addition, a flood relief center has been established, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. An emergency warning system will be in place by mid-2025, sending text messages to all mobile phone users in the event of an emergency, the Bangkok Post reported. The floods in Chiang Rai, particularly in Mae Sai district, were the worst in four decades, causing widespread damage and killing 12 people.