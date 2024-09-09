Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Government speeds up political agenda, cuts opposition time for discussion

09 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
September 09, 2024_ The Thai government, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, plans to present a 14-page plan to Parliament on September 12, addressing the country's economic challenges. To facilitate policy implementation, it is proposed to reduce the opposition's discussion time from 14 to 10 hours. The prime minister stressed the importance of focusing on solutions for citizens rather than heated debates. In addition, a recent survey revealed that the majority of people in southern Thailand do not support the Democratic Party. This news is reported by naewna.com. The government is preparing to respond to economic and social challenges, as political debate intensifies ahead of the upcoming elections.

