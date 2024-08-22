Thailand: Government starts distribution of digital wallet for vulnerable

August 22, 2024_ The Thai government plans to start distributing a digital wallet, with an initial intervention targeting vulnerable citizens through the welfare card. The program, which provides for the disbursement of 10,000 baht, is awaiting review by the Constitutional Court to ensure its legal compliance. The conditions of the program will be adjusted to favor beneficiaries registered in the welfare system, ensuring that the funds are distributed first to those most in need. Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat confirmed that the plan will be implemented in phases, with the aim of ensuring the legality of the initiative. The news was reported by Bangkok Post. The program aims to support the most vulnerable sections of the Thai population, in a difficult economic context.