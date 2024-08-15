Thailand: Government steps up fight against counterfeit products

August 15, 2024_ The Thai government has launched a campaign to combat the sale of counterfeit products, with a focus on low-cost consumer goods. This initiative aims to protect consumers and ensure the quality of products on the market. Authorities are working with doctors and industry professionals to raise awareness of the risks associated with purchasing inauthentic items. The campaign also includes control and inspection operations in markets and shops, according to the news site เดลินิวส์. This action is part of a broader context of protecting consumer rights and promoting legality in trade.