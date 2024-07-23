Thailand: Government supports police safety with new equipment

22 July 2024_ Deputy police chief Police General Samran Nuanma said the prime minister had underlined the importance of the safety of police officers. The government stands ready to provide the necessary equipment to ensure safety during operations. Furthermore, a policy of incentives for the capture of criminals, especially related to drug trafficking, was announced. The prime minister also called for adopting incident control tactics that ensure maximum safety. khaosod.co.th reports it. The issue of poor quality body armor, which emerged on social media, has not yet been discussed with the prime minister.