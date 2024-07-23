Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:27
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Government supports police safety with new equipment

22 July 2024_ Deputy police chief Police General Samran Nuanma said the prime minister had underlined the importance of the safety of police...

Thailand: Government supports police safety with new equipment
23 luglio 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

22 July 2024_ Deputy police chief Police General Samran Nuanma said the prime minister had underlined the importance of the safety of police officers. The government stands ready to provide the necessary equipment to ensure safety during operations. Furthermore, a policy of incentives for the capture of criminals, especially related to drug trafficking, was announced. The prime minister also called for adopting incident control tactics that ensure maximum safety. khaosod.co.th reports it. The issue of poor quality body armor, which emerged on social media, has not yet been discussed with the prime minister.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Deputy police chief Police General reports it forze dell'ordine police
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza