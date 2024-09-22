Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:48
Thailand: Government tackles drug crisis with new policies

September 22, 2024_ The Thai government, led by Prime Minister Phaetongthar Shinawatra, has declared the fight against drugs as one of the ten...

22 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 22, 2024_ The Thai government, led by Prime Minister Phaetongthar Shinawatra, has declared the fight against drugs as one of the ten national priorities. During a meeting of the Committee for the Prevention and Suppression of Drugs, it was stressed that the drug problem is crucial to the country's economic development. Authorities reported a significant increase in drug seizures and arrests, highlighting the need for a more rigorous approach, especially along the border with Myanmar. The source of this information is dailynews.co.th. The government is committed to improving public safety and ensuring a better future for citizens by addressing the root causes of the problem.

