September 22, 2024_ The Thai government, led by Prime Minister Phaetongthar Shinawatra, has declared the fight against drugs as one of the ten national priorities. During a meeting of the Committee for the Prevention and Suppression of Drugs, it was stressed that the drug problem is crucial to the country's economic development. Authorities reported a significant increase in drug seizures and arrests, highlighting the need for a more rigorous approach, especially along the border with Myanmar. The source of this information is dailynews.co.th. The government is committed to improving public safety and ensuring a better future for citizens by addressing the root causes of the problem.