Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
July 31, 2024_ Thailand's Meteorological Department has initiated emergency measures to deal with floods that hit Pattaya, a popular tourist spot....

Thailand: Government takes action to address flooding in Pattaya
31 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
July 31, 2024_ Thailand's Meteorological Department has initiated emergency measures to deal with floods that hit Pattaya, a popular tourist spot. Heavy rain caused significant disruption, with flooded roads and transport disruptions. Local authorities are working to restore the situation and ensure the safety of residents and tourists. Pattaya, known for its beaches and nightlife, is facing a crisis that could affect its reputation as a tourist destination. The news is reported by เดลินิวส์. Flooding represents a recurring challenge for many coastal areas in Thailand, requiring timely interventions to mitigate damage.

