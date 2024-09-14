Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Thailand: Government under pressure over allegations of corruption and illegal listening

September 14, 2024_ The Thai government, led by Prime Minister Phaethongthar Shinawatra, is at the center of controversy after the opposition party...

Thailand: Government under pressure over allegations of corruption and illegal listening
14 settembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
September 14, 2024_ The Thai government, led by Prime Minister Phaethongthar Shinawatra, is at the center of controversy after the opposition party filed corruption charges against Phalang Pracharat party leader Prawit Wongsuwan. Following the release of a compromising audio, the government ordered security checks to prevent illicit eavesdropping inside the government building. Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Poomit Thamrongsak called on the opposition to contribute constructively to politics, rather than attack the government. The situation is further complicated by the opposition's call for the dissolution of the Phalang Pracharat party, as reported by เดลินิวส์. The government, supported by over 10 million votes, is facing a crisis of confidence in an already fragile political context.

