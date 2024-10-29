Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: Govt targets 1m flights by 2025 as Suvarnabhumi's third runway opens

October 29, 2024_ The Thai government has set an ambitious goal of handling one million flights nationwide in 2025, with the opening of the third runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport on October 3. This project is part of the strategy to transform Thailand into a regional aviation hub and to boost tourism and the country's economy. In 2024, the total number of flights in Thailand reached 836,513, an increase of 16% compared to the previous year. Deputy Minister of Transport Manaporn Charoensri stressed the importance of this development for the future of the airline industry. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. Suvarnabhumi Airport, located in Bangkok, is one of Thailand's major airports and a hub for international travelers.

