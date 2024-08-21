Thailand: Growing number of small and medium-sized businesses in financial difficulty

August 21, 2024_ Credit in Thailand has revealed a significant increase in distressed small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with 31,000 companies reporting non-performing loans in the second quarter. In addition, another 34,000 SMEs are behind in payments, bringing the total to nearly 70,000 businesses at risk of insolvency. Banks, such as Kasikorn Bank and Bangkok Bank, are seeking to restructure debts to support these businesses, while competition from the Chinese market is exacerbating the situation. The source of this information is the website กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The growing crisis of SMEs in Thailand highlights the need for urgent interventions to support the local economic sector.