Thailand: Growth of the e-commerce market despite the economic crisis

22 July 2024_ E-commerce platforms 'Shopee' and 'Lazada' recorded a combined turnover of more than 50 billion baht, despite the economic crisis. An in-depth analysis has identified factors that have contributed to the continued growth of the e-commerce market in Thailand. Among these factors, the increase in digitalization and the adoption of innovative marketing strategies have played a crucial role. The platforms have been able to quickly adapt to new consumer needs, ensuring an optimal shopping experience. The news site กรุงเทพธุรกิจ reports it. This success highlights the resilience of Thailand's e-commerce sector in times of economic hardship.