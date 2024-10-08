Thailand: Growth Opportunities for Automotive Industry in ASEAN Context

08 October 2024_ The ASEAN Economic Outlook 2025 has highlighted the growth prospects for Thailand’s automotive industry, with a particular focus on electric vehicles (EVs). Over the past twelve months, the country has seen the opening of seven new automotive manufacturing plants, highlighting its potential as a manufacturing hub for exports to Europe. However, growth is hampered by Thailand’s high level of household debt, which exceeds 90%, influencing lending decisions by financial institutions. The source of this information is กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. Despite the challenges, Thailand’s automotive industry continues to show signs of vitality and innovation, with growing interest in clean-energy vehicles and advanced technologies.