Thailand: Gucci celebrates 103 years of history with an immersive exhibition

7 July 2024_ Gucci, the famous Italian luxury brand, celebrates its 103-year history with an immersive exhibition entitled 'Gucci Visions' in Bangkok, Thailand. The exhibition, held at EM TOWER, traces the history of the brand since 1921, showcasing iconic pieces and legendary collections. The exhibition includes six thematic rooms that explore various aspects of the brand, from its beginnings with Guccio Gucci to recent innovations under the creative direction of Sabato de Sarno. Thairath.co.th reports that the exhibition will be open to the public until July 21, 2024. The exhibition represents a unique opportunity for Thai visitors to immerse themselves in the timeless elegance of Gucci and discover the Italian influence in the world of global fashion.