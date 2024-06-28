Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Thailand: Gulf and Google collaborate for cloud market

Thailand: Gulf and Google collaborate for cloud market
28 giugno 2024 | 11.52
Redazione Adnkronos
27 June 2024_ Gulf Energy Development and Google Cloud have announced a strategic collaboration to offer the 'Sovereign Cloud' service in Thailand. This deal aims to combine Google's advanced technology with Gulf's infrastructure, focusing on sectors such as security, healthcare and telecommunications. The project involves an investment of 20 billion baht to develop data centers and promote digital transformation in the country. Gulf Edge, a subsidiary of Gulf, will be Google's first Managed GDC Provider (MGP) in Thailand and ASEAN. This is reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The collaboration aims to improve data security and support digital innovation in Thailand.

first Managed GDC Provider for cloud market Gulf Edge and Google
