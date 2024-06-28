Thailand: Gulf and Google collaborate for cloud market

27 June 2024_ Gulf Energy Development and Google Cloud have announced a strategic collaboration to offer the 'Sovereign Cloud' service in Thailand. This deal aims to combine Google's advanced technology with Gulf's infrastructure, focusing on sectors such as security, healthcare and telecommunications. The project involves an investment of 20 billion baht to develop data centers and promote digital transformation in the country. Gulf Edge, a subsidiary of Gulf, will be Google's first Managed GDC Provider (MGP) in Thailand and ASEAN. This is reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The collaboration aims to improve data security and support digital innovation in Thailand.