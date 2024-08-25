Thailand: Gulf Kanawut Becomes Gucci Ambassador for Fall/Winter 2024 Campaign

August 25, 2024_ Gulf Kanawut, a young Thai actor, has been chosen as Gucci's sole brand ambassador for its Fall/Winter 2024 campaign, collaborating with the prestigious British magazine 'The Face'. The campaign, officially launched on August 21, features Gulf in a full look from the new collection, highlighting the contemporary designs of Creative Director Sabato De Sarno. This recognition marks a successful year for Gulf, who has already earned the title of 'Friend of Gucci'. The news was reported by siamrathnews.com, highlighting the importance of Italian fashion in the global landscape and the growing bond between Thailand and Italy in the fashion industry.