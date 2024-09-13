Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Thailand: Hotel Industry in Crisis After New Government Takes Over

September 13, 2024_ The hotel industry in Thailand is facing a crisis due to negative economic factors that have led to a decline in bookings and...

Thailand: Hotel Industry in Crisis After New Government Takes Over
13 settembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
September 13, 2024_ The hotel industry in Thailand is facing a crisis due to negative economic factors that have led to a decline in bookings and lower revenues than pre-pandemic levels. Industry players are calling on the new government to implement economic stimulus measures to support hotel businesses. The current situation highlights the difficulties the industry is experiencing in recovering from the impacts of COVID-19. Entrepreneurs are calling for the survival of accommodation facilities and to revive tourism in the country. The news is reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The newly installed Thai government is facing the challenge of addressing economic issues and supporting a sector that is crucial to the national economy.

