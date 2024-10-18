Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Humanitarian aid for flood victims in Chiang Mai

October 17, 2024_ The 'Saeng-Saikhi Hetrakul' Foundation has donated 150 emergency kits to support people affected by the recent floods in Chiang Mai...

Thailand: Humanitarian aid for flood victims in Chiang Mai
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 17, 2024_ The 'Saeng-Saikhi Hetrakul' Foundation has donated 150 emergency kits to support people affected by the recent floods in Chiang Mai Province. The kits, containing food and personal care items, will be delivered to Wat Niwasathaan, a temple located in Mae Ai District. The initiative is part of a larger project, 'Joining Forces to Fight Floods', involving several organizations and companies. The donation was coordinated by representatives of the foundation and the Daily News newspaper, along with postal officials. Chiang Mai Province, known for its natural and cultural beauty, has suffered severe damage due to the floods, requiring immediate action to support local communities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
floods in Chiang Mai containing food Chiang Mai cultural beauty
Vedi anche
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza