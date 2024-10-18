Thailand: Humanitarian aid for flood victims in Chiang Mai

October 17, 2024_ The 'Saeng-Saikhi Hetrakul' Foundation has donated 150 emergency kits to support people affected by the recent floods in Chiang Mai Province. The kits, containing food and personal care items, will be delivered to Wat Niwasathaan, a temple located in Mae Ai District. The initiative is part of a larger project, 'Joining Forces to Fight Floods', involving several organizations and companies. The donation was coordinated by representatives of the foundation and the Daily News newspaper, along with postal officials. Chiang Mai Province, known for its natural and cultural beauty, has suffered severe damage due to the floods, requiring immediate action to support local communities.