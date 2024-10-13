Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: iCon Group CEO Surrenders to Police for Fraud

October 13, 2024_ Waranatphon 'Paul' Waranyawongrakul, CEO of iCon Group Co, has turned himself in to the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD)...

Thailand: iCon Group CEO Surrenders to Police for Fraud
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 13, 2024_ Waranatphon 'Paul' Waranyawongrakul, CEO of iCon Group Co, has turned himself in to the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) after several people filed complaints in an alleged stockpiling fraud case. The 43-year-old CEO expressed regret over the losses suffered by customers and maintained his innocence, saying he had built his career over the past decade. The situation has raised concerns among consumers and attracted the attention of the relevant authorities, the Bangkok Post reported. iCon Group is a direct selling company operating in Thailand, and the case has highlighted consumer protection issues in the industry.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
built his career CEO ceo istidina
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza