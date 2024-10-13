Thailand: iCon Group CEO Surrenders to Police for Fraud

October 13, 2024_ Waranatphon 'Paul' Waranyawongrakul, CEO of iCon Group Co, has turned himself in to the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) after several people filed complaints in an alleged stockpiling fraud case. The 43-year-old CEO expressed regret over the losses suffered by customers and maintained his innocence, saying he had built his career over the past decade. The situation has raised concerns among consumers and attracted the attention of the relevant authorities, the Bangkok Post reported. iCon Group is a direct selling company operating in Thailand, and the case has highlighted consumer protection issues in the industry.