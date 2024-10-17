Thailand: iCon Group Founder Arrested for Fraud

October 17, 2024_ Warinthipha 'Boss Paul' Vongkhamma, founder and CEO of iCon Group, has been arrested along with 14 of his associates in a fraud case. The arrest took place at his residence, located in the Central Investigation Bureau. Vongkhamma, 41, is accused of orchestrating a fraudulent scheme involving several members of his company. Authorities are now investigating further to clarify the extent of the fraud and the involvement of others, the Bangkok Post reported. The investigation is ongoing and could lead to more arrests in the Thai business sector.