Thailand: ICONSIAM VINTAGE CAR SHOW celebrates the history of the automobile with an Italian touch

08 November 2024_ The ICONSIAM VINTAGE CAR SHOW takes place from 8 to 10 November 2024 at ICONSIAM River Park, showcasing a selection of vintage and classic cars. Organised by the Vintage Vehicle Association of Thailand, the event aims to promote tourism and celebrate automotive legends, with a special focus on iconic models such as the 1931 Lancia Artena. This Italian model, known for its connection to Italian nobility, will be joined by other classic cars, including the Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing and the Ford Thunderbird. This news was reported by benewsonline.com. The event also includes live concerts and is a great opportunity for enthusiasts and tourists to immerse themselves in automotive culture and history, with a strong reference to Italy.