Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: ICONSIAM VINTAGE CAR SHOW celebrates the history of the automobile with an Italian touch

08 November 2024_ The ICONSIAM VINTAGE CAR SHOW takes place from 8 to 10 November 2024 at ICONSIAM River Park, showcasing a selection of vintage and...

Thailand: ICONSIAM VINTAGE CAR SHOW celebrates the history of the automobile with an Italian touch
09 novembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 November 2024_ The ICONSIAM VINTAGE CAR SHOW takes place from 8 to 10 November 2024 at ICONSIAM River Park, showcasing a selection of vintage and classic cars. Organised by the Vintage Vehicle Association of Thailand, the event aims to promote tourism and celebrate automotive legends, with a special focus on iconic models such as the 1931 Lancia Artena. This Italian model, known for its connection to Italian nobility, will be joined by other classic cars, including the Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing and the Ford Thunderbird. This news was reported by benewsonline.com. The event also includes live concerts and is a great opportunity for enthusiasts and tourists to immerse themselves in automotive culture and history, with a strong reference to Italy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
automotive culture Italian nobility an Italian touch The ICONSIAM VINTAGE CAR SHOW
Vedi anche
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza