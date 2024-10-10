Thailand: IDENTITY DERMATOLOGY CENTER introduces EndoliftX® technology from Italy

October 09, 2024_ IDENTITY DERMATOLOGY CENTER has launched the innovative EndoliftX® technology, from Italy, for non-surgical skin rejuvenation. This treatment uses an advanced laser and optical fibers to stimulate collagen production and reduce excess fat, offering long-lasting results for 2 to 5 years. Dr. Phurich Khositkanasup, founder of the center, emphasized the importance of this technology in addressing the signs of aging. The news was reported by banmuang.co.th. EndoliftX® has already been approved by the US-FDA and the Thai Food and Drug Administration, representing a new safe option for those looking for visible results without the need for post-operative recovery.