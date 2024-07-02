Thailand: Immersive exhibition on Leonardo da Vinci in Bangkok

2 July 2024_ An immersive exhibition dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci was inaugurated in Bangkok, at the ICONSIAM Attraction Hall. The exhibition, entitled 'Da Vinci Alive', was created in collaboration with the Leonardo da Vinci Museum in Rome and involves Italian and French experts. The exhibition offers a unique experience, exploring the works and inventions of the Renaissance genius through immersive projections and faithful reproductions. Visitors can admire scale machines, anatomical studies and masterpieces such as 'The Last Supper' and 'The Vitruvian Man'. Megatix.in.th reports it. The exhibition will be open until 31 July 2024, offering an unmissable opportunity to learn more about the legacy of Leonardo da Vinci.