Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Immersive exhibition on Leonardo da Vinci in Bangkok

2 July 2024_ An immersive exhibition dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci was inaugurated in Bangkok, at the ICONSIAM Attraction Hall. The exhibition,...

Thailand: Immersive exhibition on Leonardo da Vinci in Bangkok
02 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

2 July 2024_ An immersive exhibition dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci was inaugurated in Bangkok, at the ICONSIAM Attraction Hall. The exhibition, entitled 'Da Vinci Alive', was created in collaboration with the Leonardo da Vinci Museum in Rome and involves Italian and French experts. The exhibition offers a unique experience, exploring the works and inventions of the Renaissance genius through immersive projections and faithful reproductions. Visitors can admire scale machines, anatomical studies and masterpieces such as 'The Last Supper' and 'The Vitruvian Man'. Megatix.in.th reports it. The exhibition will be open until 31 July 2024, offering an unmissable opportunity to learn more about the legacy of Leonardo da Vinci.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it Alleanza Nazionale Leonardo da Vinci July 2024
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza